Danielle Collins Beats Former UVA Teammate Julia Elbaba at Boyd Tinsley Tennis Classic

They were once teammates at the University of Virginia. On Wednesday at the Boyd Tinsley Pro Tennis Tournament in Charlottesville, Danielle Collins and Julia Elbaba were rivals.

Collins beat Elbaba 6-1, 6-2 in the main singles draw. Collins advances to face the tournament's 4-seed Jaime Loeb, who played in college at North Carolina.

Collins says it was a lot different playing Elbaba has a professional, "We're playing for a living and obviously its really competitive and we both want to beat each other, I played number-one (singles) when I was at school and she played number two my senior year so I think there's a little chip on the shoulder from that but it always creates a bit of a competitive edge but it's good because it pushes both of us to try to come out on top."

Collins is ranked 236th in the world. Elbaba, who is Virginia's only 4-time All-American in women's tennis, is ranked 459th. Collins was a 2-time NCAA singles champion at UVa.

Collins recently won $100,000 dollars from the company, Oracle, part of a program designed to assist players transitioning from college to the pro ranks.

The 23-year old from Florida says its a whole new ball game playing as a pro. "It's nice not being a school, I miss being in school but now I have time to practice six hours a day, now its just different because I have so much time on my hands to devote to my career and I always have time to practice twice or even three times and be able to get into the gym and take care of my injuries and go the doctor and not worry about school as much, but I think school as also taught me how to manage my time really well."

Julia Elbaba is eliminated from singles competition at the Tinsley Classic, but will still play doubles.