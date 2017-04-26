Repairs to Begin in May for Dairy Road Bridge

Work is set to begin next month on an aging bridge in the Charlottesville.

Crews will be making repairs to the top and underside of the Dairy Road Bridge which runs across Route 250.

It's structurally deficient right now, although the city stresses it remains safe to drive on. The work will close parts of 250 periodically at night.

"There will be some traffic impacts in the surrounding neighborhoods, but we're working with the contractor and the traffic engineer to minimize those impacts. There will be some occasions that the bridge will be closed for short periods of times at night," said Martin Silman, a city of Charlottesville engineer.

The project also includes a new 10-foot wide pedestrian bridge replacing the existing sidewalk. The brunt of this work will happen over the summer while school is out.