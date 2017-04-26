Repairs to Begin in May for Dairy Road Bridge

Repairs to Begin in May for Dairy Road BridgePosted: Updated:
Work is set to begin next month on an aging bridge in the Charlottesville.
Crews will be making repairs to the top and underside of the Dairy Road Bridge which runs across Route 250.
It's structurally deficient right now, although the city stresses it remains safe to drive on. The work will close parts of 250 periodically at night.
"There will be some traffic impacts in the surrounding neighborhoods, but we're working with the contractor and the traffic engineer to minimize those impacts. There will be some occasions that the bridge will be closed for short periods of times at night," said Martin Silman, a city of Charlottesville engineer.
The project also includes a new 10-foot wide pedestrian bridge replacing the existing sidewalk. The brunt of this work will happen over the summer while school is out.
Press Release from the city of Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville will begin working on repairs to the Dairy Road Bridge in May 2017.
The majority of work to the bridge will happen over the summer while schools are out of session.
However, in order to have the project substantially complete before the next school year begins in August, some work will be done in the spring.
The work will include repairs on the top of the bridge, repairs to the underside of the bridge and the installation of a new 10' wide pedestrian bridge to replace the existing sidewalk, which is beyond repair.
The pedestrian bridge will be installed in advance of removing the existing sidewalk to maintain pedestrian access.
Once the pedestrian bridge is installed, crews will begin the removal of the existing sidewalk and bridge deck repairs will follow.
As a result of the work, there will be some impact to traffic on Route 250, DairyRoad Bridge and surrounding neighborhoods. City staff is working with the contractor to devise an appropriate traffic control plan to minimize disruption.
In general, at least one lane of the Dairy Road Bridge will remain open during the day to maintain two-way vehicular access by use of flaggers. Occasionally, the entire bridge will be closed at night while some of the work is performed. One lane in each direction will also be maintained on Rt. 250 during the day, with limited full closures at night so that certain aspects of the work can be completed.
Notices will be distributed to impacted properties and parties that outline specific traffic control components prior to implementing detours, lane closures, etc. prior to beginning those phases of work.
The contractor will begin mobilization as early as May 1st, but there should not be any significant traffic impacts until mid-May when some of the underside work will begin.
Impacts to traffic on Dairy Road Bridge are not anticipated to start until mid-June after school is out.
Repairs to Begin in May for Dairy Road BridgeMore>>
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story