OneVirginia2021 Sponsored Plaintiffs File Gerrymandering Appeal to Supreme Court

A lawsuit challenging nearly a dozen General Assembly districts is now being appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The group OneVirginia2021 argues lawmakers drew the lines for 11 districts out of political motivation. This is often called gerrymandering.

OneVirginia2021 argued lawmakers violated a standard for compactness while lawmakers say it was done transparently with bipartisan approval.

A judge in Richmond upheld the constitutionality of the districts last month.