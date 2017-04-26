Augusta Health Breaks Ground on Expansion

Rendering of the completed renovation and expansion at Augusta Health

A ceremonial shoveling for the renovation and expansion of Augusta Health's ER

Augusta Health is breaking ground on a major renovation and expansion of its emergency department. With a ceremonial shoveling Wednesday, the hospital in Fishersville kicked off the $22 million expansion.

Augusta Health sees 60,000 patients in its emergency department every year which is nearly twice what it was built to handle in 1994. Last year, 62,000 people passed through the doors.

“As folks get older and emergency care changes, the need for ERs have increased and so, visits have increased,” said Adam Rochman, ER medical director.

Leaders at Augusta Health had thought patients would move to urgent care centers in the area.

“Well the bottom line is that the urgent cares are incredibly busy, but it has not decreased the amount of activity in our emergency room,” said Mary Mannix, Augusta Health CEO.

Unforeseen advances in equipment and technology have provided safer care and improved patient outcomes, but that requires more physical space.

White tape shows the emergency department's new footprint which is double its current size.

“Big, much bigger than where we are, but I think the goal is to make private spaces a lot more comfortable for families and patients,” Rochman said.

“Instead of 24 patient bays, we'll have 48 private rooms,” Mannix explained.

The patient entrance and waiting room will also be bigger.

“It's going to be a beautiful environment and one that we know will be a good experience for patients and their families and it will be a much better work place environment for the people that take care of our community in the emergency room,” said Mannix.

“Most of us live in the community or around the community and so we're our local ER, it's where we come to. So, I think it will allow us to take care of patients more effectively,” Rochman explained.

The hospital is paying for the project using philanthropy and reserve funds.

Augusta Health expects construction to take two years with completion in 2019.