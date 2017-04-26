Video Game Helping Patients Rehab from Stroke

A type of video game could be the new way patients rehab from strokes.

Albemarle County based Barron Associates developed the Saebo V-R, it'll be distributed starting this summer to clinics nationwide. The starting cost is nearly $10,000.

Occupational therapists think it could be the key to getting patients back to normal, and to having a little fun while they do it.

"There's a lot of new technology coming out influencing the way we do rehabilitation," said Allison Ellington, an occupational therapist.

This could be the new way to come back from a difficult diagnosis, and now with FDA approval experts are rolling out Saebo V-R.

The virtual reality system was designed in central Virginia, and has patients moving their arms.

"We developed our own algorithms to do the motion tracking," said Eileen Krepkovich, a research scientist with Barrons Associates. "I think it's a great tool for the clients because it uses real life activities, it lets them practice things that they're inherently motivated to get back to doing."

Those activities might include laundry or gardening.

Ellington has her occupational therapy students at Mary Baldwin University's Murphy Deming School studying the system as a tool for working with patients.

And with her own patients at UVA-Healthsouth Rehabilitation Hospital she's seeing success.

"We have measured patient satisfaction with this system, which has been really high, but most exciting, we were able to show a significant improvement in upper-extremity function after just eight weeks of using the system three times a week," said Ellington.