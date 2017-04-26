US Senator Tim Kaine Attends White House Briefing on North Korea

As tensions build in the Korean Peninsula, all U.S. senators were invited to the White House Wednesday for a briefing. Among those that attended was Senator Tim Kaine (D - VA) who shared his perspective.

The rare White House briefing comes as top U.S. and military officials grow more concerned over an increase in nuclear tests out of North Korea.

Kaine says while it's never too late for diplomacy, America has limited negotiating power with Pyongyang. He says given the U.S. has no direct diplomatic relations or economic ties to North Korea, he supports President Donald Trump’s active outreach to China.

Kaine says he's worked on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a set of sanctions on Chinese entities that do business with North Korea. Now, Kaine believes further sanctions should be considered.

Ultimately, he believes China could do more to deter aggressive actions escalating from the Kim Jong-Un regime.

"It's not in China's interest to have an unstable North Korea with nuclear weapons right on its border. They have more to lose than we do. An unstable North Korea could lead refugees to flee into China. It could lead nations like South Korea and Japan right in China's neighborhood to decide they need more weapons,” Kaine explained.

While North Korea’s neighbors face the most immediate threat, Kim Jong-Un has repeatedly expressed his hope of attacking the U.S.

Kaine was an active supporter of the Iran Nuclear Deal. While he says he supports diplomatic options, there seems to be less likelihood a similar deal could be made with North Korea.