Albemarle Co. Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville Over Natural Area

Albemarle County is suing Charlottesville over biking at Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

The county is asking a judge to keep its ban on biking in place, instead of the city's new rule allowing cyclists onto trails.

The lawsuit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday, April 20, and asks for an injunction. If a judge approves the county’s motion, then the city would have to temporarily halt its new rule from going into effect.

Charlottesville City Council voted 3-2 on December 20, 2016, to allow bikes on park trails. Several councilors want to see separate pedestrians-only and multi-use bicycle, jogging, and walking trails.

The city owns the Ragged Mountain Natural Area, but the park is physically in Albemarle County.

County regulations currently do not allow biking on the trails. Supervisors argue state law prohibits the city from adopting regulations that conflict with county law.

Mayor Mike Signor released the following statement to NBC29:

"This is a highly unusual case of 'dueling ordinances' by neighboring jurisdictions with differing policy priorities for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area. In an effort to avoid litigation, City Council made a good-faith offer to the county to resolve the underlying legal issues through binding arbitration. Our friends in the county declined our offer, and we will now proceed accordingly."

Councilor Bob Fenwick says that he did not think binding arbitration was the right step, and that this legal issue should be up to a court.

“But this is a state law. If it was an arbitration or mediation, you might come to a conclusion now, but the same problem would come up later. So it has to be negotiated,” he said.

Councilor Kristin Szakos said in a statement that she does not think the lawsuit will negatively affect county-city relations. Her statement adds, "We just need to get a legal ruling so we can all move forward."

Albemarle County Supervisor Brad Sheffield says that he wishes the issue did not come to this, but that the lawsuit is necessary to gain clarity in the law. Sheffield added that he hopes it is handled in a civil way.

A spokesperson for the city says Charlottesville has not received the lawsuit yet. Once it does, the city has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com