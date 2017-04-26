Report: Unsafe Levels of Fecal Bacteria in Shenandoah River

A new report might make some people re-think their summer plans on the Shenandoah River.

A report by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) says that more than 90 percent of the water-quality monitoring stations along the Shenandoah River have reported unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.

These levels are due to livestock manure runoff, according to the report. Most of that manure comes from livestock raised in Shenandoah, Augusta, Page, and Rockingham counties.

EIP believes a lack of streamside fencing and farmers over-applying manure is how pollutants leak into groundwater and wash into surrounding streams.

The report says that despite the widespread contamination, state officials fail to warn recreational users of the Shenandoah River about the health risks.

"Personally, as a Shenandoah River resident, I'm offended when the [Department of Environmental Quality] issues health warnings along our coastal beaches and does not extend the same courtesy to our Virginia residents using our rivers and streams out here in the valley," said Mark Frondorf with Shenandoah Riverkeeper.

The group says Virginia currently requires pollution control plans for only 12.5 percent of the farmland in the Shenandoah Valley. The rest is not monitored, resulting in algae overgrowth and lower fish populations.

EIP recommends the commonwealth do several things, including tightening up on inspections and regulation of cattle, posting warning signs, and establishing a better system for collecting and disposing of extra manure.