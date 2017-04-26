UVA Cancer Center Receives $15M Grant from NCI

A big grant will be used to help doctors at the University of Virginia develop new research and treatment for cancer.

The $15 million grant will support research, faculty recruitment, and clinical trials over the next five years as UVA strives to reach a higher level designation as a comprehensive cancer center.

“The key ingredient that UVA never really invested in is the entire area of population health - like cancer control, cancer prevention. So, we've been really focused on building and recruiting star faculty from all over the country to build that program,” said UVA Cancer Center Director Dr. Thomas Loughran.

The funding comes with the UVA Cancer Center's designation as a National Cancer Institute Cancer Center. The university is one of 69 facilities with this designation.

Over the years, the National Cancer Institute grant has jump-started research at UVA into new drugs to treat leukemia and immunotherapy for childhood cancer.