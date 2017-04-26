Democratic Primary Delegate Candidates to Take Part in Forum at UVA

With the June Primary just over a month away, the two Democratic candidates running for the 57th District delegate seat are taking part in a public forum at the University of Virginia.

Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader and incumbent David Toscano is facing a challenger for the first time since 2006.

The lawyer and former Charlottesville mayor is facing off against UVA politics teacher and researcher Ross Mittiga for the seat.

This is Mittiga's first run for office.

The University Democrats at UVA are hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, April 27, to allow people to ask the candidates questions and get to know them better.

Organizers say that now, more than ever, the younger generation is eager to be more involved in local politics

“Running of the momentum of last year, everyone kind of saw what happened. We can also say, 'look how this year we have the governor's race as well as the General Assembly, and that directly affects our tuition and putting people on the Board of Visitors.' And when you say that, people's ears kind of perk up. They think about college affordability, and that's just been really a kind of rallying cry,” said Virginia Chambers with University Democrats at UVA.

The free event is open to the public and is scheduled to get underway at Nau Hall room 101 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.