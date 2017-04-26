Democratic Primary Delegate Candidates Participate in Forum at UVA

With the June primary just over a month away, the two Democratic candidates running for the 57th District delegate seat appeared together for the firs time in a candidate forum at the University of Virginia Wednesday night. The forum was hosted by University Democrats at UVA.

Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader and incumbent David Toscano is facing a challenger for the first time since 2006. The lawyer and former Charlottesville mayor is facing off against UVA politics teacher and researcher Ross Mittiga for the seat. This is Mittiga's first run for office.

The 57th District includes Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.

Toscano and Mittiga told a room full of voters at UVA why they should be their representative.

“I've been fighting for this community for 25 years. I fight on the values that this community feels is important - economy opportunity, social justice, equality,” Toscano said.

“We're going to fight to tackle climate change, we're going to fight to get money out of politics, we're going to fight to make public colleges and universities tuition free,” Mittiga stated.

Organizers say that now, more than ever, the younger generation is eager to be more involved in local politics.

“Running of the momentum of last year, everyone kind of saw what happened. We can also say, 'look how this year we have the governor's race as well as the General Assembly, and that directly affects our tuition and putting people on the Board of Visitors.' And when you say that, people's ears kind of perk up. They think about college affordability, and that's just been really a kind of rallying cry,” said Virginia Chambers with University Democrats at UVA.

There is currently no Republican challenger for the general election.