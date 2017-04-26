VDOT: Both Route 29 Panels Meet Thursday in Charlottesville

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Route 29 Solutions Project Delivery Advisory Panel will hold its regular meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Transportation Research Council, 530 Edgemont Road in Charlottesville. The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, also at the Research Council.



Both meetings will be live streamed on the internet. The meeting agendas are available on the Project Delivery Advisory Panel Documents page and the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents page on the Route 29 Solutions website.



The presentations that will be used during the meetings will be posted on the appropriate web pages before the meetings begin. Documents and presentations from previous meetings are also archived there.



The meetings are open to the public to observe the discussions, but public comments will not be taken. The public can submit comments online at www.Route29Solutions.org. Members of the public may access a web link to watch the meetings live online. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online for the public to view at a later time.



Live web streaming

Access the live-streaming link at www.Route29Solutions.org. The direct link to the streaming service is http://www.windrosemedia.com/windstream/vdot-specialprojects/.

Note: The link will not be active until shortly before the meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Podcast and video

The meeting will also be recorded and be available by podcast on www.Route29Solutions.org. The podcast will be posted to the Media web page following the meeting. Video recordings of past advisory panel meetings are also archived on VDOT’s YouTube channel: Route 29 Advisory Panel Meetings.