RSWA to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection this Weekend

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding collection events this weekend.

Folks can bring hazardous household items to the Ivy Materials Utilization Center to be safely disposed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information on what items will be accepted to drop off during the Household Hazardous Waste collection event.

The center is located at along Dick Woods Road in Ivy.

The Charlottesville Fire Department reminds residents to never pour chemicals into storm drains or allow them to enter the sewer systems.