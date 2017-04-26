RSWA to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection this Weekend

People dropping off items during RSWA’s free collection of hazardous household items (FILE IMAGE) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding collection events this weekend.
Folks can bring hazardous household items to the Ivy Materials Utilization Center to be safely disposed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Click here for more information on what items will be accepted to drop off during the Household Hazardous Waste collection event.
The center is located at along Dick Woods Road in Ivy.
The Charlottesville Fire Department reminds residents to never pour chemicals into storm drains or allow them to enter the sewer systems.
04/25/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, VA – Charlottesville Fire Department wants you to be aware of the spring collection days for household hazardous waste.
Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority will allow homeowners to drop off common household waste items at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center.
Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items that can be dropped off:
- Antifreeze
- Acids
- Adhesives
- Batteries
- CFLs
- Floor and furniture polish
- Fluorescent tubes
- Gasoline
- Household cleaners
- Kerosene
- Motor oil
- Paint and paint-related products and solvents
- Pesticides
For more information please see these websites:
Keeping household chemicals in your home can be dangerous to you and the environment. Never pour chemicals into storm drains or allow them to enter the sewer systems. If you have old household waste items this is a perfect way to get rid of them safely. Keep your family, home and the environment safe by disposing of items correctly.