Interfaith Group Advocates for Affordable Senior Living at Assembly

Tuesday night, 1,000 in Charlottesville committed themselves to helping senior citizens afford housing.

The massive group was part of the interfaith IMPACT organization.

IMPACT calls this event the "Nehemiah Action Assembly." Nehemiah is a biblical figure who saw injustice in his city and realized he needed a big group of people to make a difference.

That's what the group is trying to do now in Charlottesville.

“Love is inescapable, it is what binds our community together and allows us to relate to each other in ways that go beyond the color of skin, how tall we are, what we look like, and sometimes what we believe,” Phil Woodson of First United Methodist said.

Each year, IMPACT chooses to work on a different justice issue. This year, that's affordable housing for senior citizens.

The members specifically asked Albemarle County supervisors to take concrete steps toward establishing more affordable housing for seniors, as written in the comprehensive plan.

“And we believe that our voices together can truly make a difference to decision makers in how they spend their money because we believe a collective voice makes a difference,” Juandiego Wade of Olivet Presbyterian Church said.

IMPACT also gave an update on last year's topic: creating a women's substance abuse treatment facility. The new Region Ten facility broke ground after both the county and city committed to help fund it.