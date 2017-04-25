Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
WAHS Beat Monticello 18-5 WAHS Beat Monticello 18-5

BOYS LACROSSE
Western Albemarle 18, Monticello 5
STAB 17, Frank W. Cox 6
Patrick Henry 11, Albemarle 2

GIRLS LACROSSE
Western Albemarle 14, Monticello 9
St. Catherine's 15, STAB 8

BOYS SOCCER
Albemarle 6, Louisa County 0

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.