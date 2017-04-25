Journalist Who Reported on Va. Tech Shooting Speaks in Albe. Co.

For 10 years, people have coped with the impact of the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre.

Now, a residential fellow with the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities is hoping his research will help tell that story.

Thomas Kapsidelis' presentation Tuesday at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities in Albemarle County shared how survivors and others affected by the tragedy have persevered.

"They said that if Americans can consider themselves New Yorkers after 9/11, in Virginia, people really consider themselves Hokies after April 16,” Kapsidelis said.

In 2007, he was the editor in charge of the Virginia Tech coverage for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"I was there the day that it happened and spent the better part of that week helping direct coverage from Virginia Tech,” Kapsidelis said.

Now, he's sharing his research as part of his work with the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, titling his talk Thursday “Guns Safety and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings."

Andrew Goddard's son was shot four times during the massacre. He survived.

"I was struck as the years went on that amidst the struggles of the survivors and the families to take their next steps forward that they're also working to make some reforms in gun safety, and in healing, and I was interested in finding out how they were doing this, how they were able to persevere," Goddard said.

Goddard has been working for a decade in the General Assembly to prevent repeated tragedies like these.

"Trying to get background checks, trying to get simple changes to laws to protect people from the type of people that shouldn't have guns,” Goddard said.

A push that Kapsidelis believes starts with the states.

"For change to take place it needs to take place locally, and specifically its State Capitols," Kapsidelis said.

Kapsidelis is writing a book about his research in the aftermath of the massacre. A little more than 40 people attended his talk at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities Tuesday.