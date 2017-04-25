Monroe's Sam Brunelle Invited to U16 Team USA Tryouts

Sam Brunelle Played for the U.S. U17 Team Last Summer

William Monroe High School basketball standout Sam Brunelle is one of 35 ladies invited to tryout for the Under-16 USA Women's Basketball team.

Brunelle, a rising junior, helped the U.S. U17 basketball team win a bronze medal last summer at the world championships in Spain.

Brunelle is the top-ranked player in the country by ESPN for the class of 2019.

Brunelle averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds last season at Monroe.

Tryouts for the Women's U16 National Team will be May 25-29 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.