Bikers Weighing in on Albemarle County Plans for Lanes

People who walk or bike west from the University of Virginia grounds can weigh in on plans to add sidewalks and bike lanes.

Albemarle County is holding a public hearing on the designs for Ivy Road. That public hearing gets started at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. The meeting began at 6pm and is expected to end at 7:30 p.m.

There are no sidewalks along the four lane stretch of Ivy Road. The $2.6 million dollar project will add a sidewalk on one side and bike lanes in both directions from Old Ivy Road to just west of Stillfried Lane.

That's a little longer than a third-of-a-mile.

Albemarle County says it will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel safer between the businesses and apartment complexes and connect to University of Virginia grounds.

"There's a lot of apartment complexes. A lot of students live in that area, a lot of shops right there along the roadway. So, there's been quite a bit of demand for pedestrian walkways. In fact, if you go through there, there's a beaten foot path," said Jack Kelsey, Albemarle County Transportation Engineer.

The county hopes to start acquiring land for the sidewalk this summer with construction starting in early 2019.

You can also send comments to the county until May 5. For details on the project click here and here.