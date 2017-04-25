Charlottesville Police Continue to Investigate South 1st St. Shooting

Charlottesville police investigating a shooting in the area of South 1st Street on April 11

Charlottesville police investigating a shooting in the area of South 1st Street on April 11

Charlottesville police are trying to track down more information about a shooting that happened two weeks ago.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South 1st Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, for a report of shots fired.

Investigators found a car that was damaged by gunfire.

A short time after that, a 30-year-old man showed up at the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The department confirmed to NBC29 on Tuesday, April 25, that the victim is still in the hospital.

Police say two men were engaged in a fist fight when the suspect who lost drew a gun and shot the other man. Authorities believe some people in the area witnessed the incident, but have yet come forward.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.