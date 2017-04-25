Charlottesville Wins Award for Solar Energy Efforts

The city of Charlottesville just received a big award for being solar-power friendly and it's the first city to get the recognition in the state.

The city now has a designation as “SolSmart Bronze.”

The award is an achievement that recognizes Charlottesville for adopting practices and programs to help the community go solar. Charlottesville is one of the first 50 communities in the U.S. to get the recognition.

"By becoming more solar friendly as a community, it can basically hedge our risks against increased energy costs in the future, it helps us doing environmental stewardship efforts and it also starts to put power generation into the hands of our local property owners,” Susan Elliott of the City of Charlottesville, said.

The SolSmart program is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy. The award has three different levels, bronze, silver and gold.