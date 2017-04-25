'Hoos Slowing Down Tempo on Offense

There's a need for speed in college football.

Many programs are ditching the huddle, so they can run more plays on offense

But while those schools zig, the 'Hoos will zag.

"We're huddling more," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "We're huddling every play unless we get into two minute or certain situations."

"Coming in, coach Anae and them had a philosophy that they had run for years," says senior wide receiver Andre Levrone. "Up-tempo, up-tempo but dealing with the guys that we have here right now, the best thing to do from an execution standpoint was to slow it down a little bit."

Bronco Mendenhall says the change in philosophy comes from having a better understanding about the players on the current roster.

"We're taking whatever time we need between plays to put the right players out for the right play, so we have the best chance for success on that play," says Mendenhall. "If that slows the overall tempo down a little bit, we're willing to make that trade."

"It gives us time to get lined up so we can get the most out of each individual play," says Levrone. "But as we continue to progress, I feel like everything will get faster and faster, so we can continue to apply the pressure to the defense."

The Cavaliers still want to play with high tempo but its not about the time from end of the last play to the next play.

Instead as Kurt Benkert explains,"Its from out of the huddle to the next play, so the time that play starts. We're focused on -- as soon as we get our play called, everyone's out of the huddle quick. "

"We can still move fast from the huddle, get to the line fast, get the ball off fast," says senior running back Daniel Hamm. "There's still that element of surprise."

"That can still apply some pressure to the defense but right now the quality of each play with whom we currently have we think is going to be more productive than our other format," says Mendenhall.