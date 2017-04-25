Chip Kelly Visits Virginia Football Team

Chip Kelly coached Oregon as well as the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL

Former Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly was on grounds Monday and Tuesday visiting with Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football team.

Kelly has been visiting different college football programs over the past few weeks, including Navy, Texas A&M and New Mexico.

Kelly spoke to the Cavalier players at the end of Tuesday mornings practice.

"It was good to see someone like that come and take interest in our program and it was also great to hear that a lot of his philosophies are the same things that coach Mendenhall has been teaching us," says senior wide receiver Andre Levrone. "The biggest thing that I took away from what he was saying is you can't cheat this game. You get out what you put in. You reap what you sow."

"Everyone's given the same amount of time and you choose what you do with it," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "You're either investing your time our spending your time."

"He said that he saw a lot of guys investing their time out here and that was really helpful for us," says senior running back Daniel Hamm. "It was good to hear from him. Somebody that's been around and done a lot of good things with his career. Having him hear to speak to us, it means a lot."