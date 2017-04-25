Sen. Mark Warner: Budget-Standoffs Destructive for Taxpayers

The deadline is looming for Congress to pass a spending bill and avoid a federal government shut-down.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says the divisiveness that's causing all this is dangerous.

Even though it's looking more likely an agreement will be reached before the Friday midnight deadline, Warner says there are still negative consequences to these budget stand-offs.

Recent reports show President Trump has expressed willingness to put off funding a border wall in order to keep the government running. That funding debate prompted a snag in budget talks.

Warner points out that unfortunately, when a shut-down risk is this close, agencies must prepare for the worst case scenario. That takes a toll of many Virginia workers and contractors.

Warner says millions of taxpayer dollars are also wasted with these hold-ups and short-term spending deals.

"We limp along with these short-term called continuing resolutions and as a business person, it offends me," Warner said.

Shut-downs can mean National Parks and Zoos close, federal workers go on furlough and permits or loans involving government approval are on hold.

The White House said Tuesday that funding the border wall is still a high priority for this administration. Officials hope to secure spending for that in the budget later this year or into the next.