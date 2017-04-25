Augusta County Sheriff's Deputy Recovering After Crashing Cruiser

A deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has once again crashed a police cruiser.

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on West Main Street around 4 a.m. Monday, April 24.

Deputy Joe Sholes said he looked down at his coffee cup, then saw a deer in the road when he looked up.

The 29 year old said he over corrected, hydroplaned, and hit a pole.

The deputy, who has been with the sheriff’s office now for 10 years, suffered from serious injuries after he crashed into a tree while responding to a call back in 2013.

"He could have probably easily medically retired, but he went through rehab. He learned how to walk again, and he has worked tirelessly to come back and be a deputy," said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Sholes is recovering from minor injuries this time, but Sheriff Smith says the car appears to be a total loss.

The sheriff says the car had 100,000 miles on it and would have been retired in another year.

"The deputies work very hard for me. They work very hard for the community and I'm proud of all of them that work here. And one wrong mistake and they're branded. You don't have to agree with the traffic crash, but I'd like to see the community support the deputy,” Smith said.

The sheriff says it's not a huge financial burden, but adds that a crumpled up police car doesn't sit well with him.

Sholes will go before the accident review board.

