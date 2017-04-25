Shortage of School Bus Drivers May Affect Charlottesville Students

Charlottesville is in desperate need of school bus drivers.

A driver shortage is causing school bus routes to be changed, leading to concerns and a call for help before it's too late.

The city needs to have 29 drivers on hand to keep the bus routes fully staffed.

Charlottesville Area Transit Director John Jones says they need to hire 10 additional drivers. Jones oversees all city buses.

"It's sort of has turned into a revolving door here lately," said the director. "A lot of folks apply, a lot of folks drive for a few weeks. They figure out it's not for them, and then we're back out looking for bus drivers."

The solution seems easy, simply hire more drivers. But there's a catch: drivers hired now would not be done with the training process in time to bus students for this school year.

It's a tough job, and Jones says if the problem isn't addressed soon that it could mean more children walking to school.

"Let's face it; school bus driving doesn't have the best hours if you're not an early riser. If you don't like to get up at 4:30 in the morning and come in and get your bus ready in the dark and during the winter or coming in in the evening and leave your bus after dark to drive home at night," Jones said.

The director says if they can't be at full capacity this fall, then those in charge will have to consider changing school schedules, creating a dual-tier bus system, or making more students walk to school. Jones hopes it won't come to that, but also admits something has to change to keep the buses rolling.

"Everybody is having problems keeping school bus drivers," he said.

Jones said they have recently had to jockey around bus routes due to the staffing shortage, impacting students at Walker Upper Elementary and Buford Middle schools.

The starting hiring range for a school bus driver in Charlottesville is $15.18 to $20.20 an hour. Click here to learn more about the job position, as well as to apply for it.