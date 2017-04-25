Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Deputy Appears in Louisa Co. Court

The man accused of attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy appeared in court late Tuesday morning.

Kelly Clark Jr. is charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer. He went before a judge in Louisa County General District Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 25.

Authorities say Clark crashed his car in the 900 block of Louisa Road a little after 3 a.m. Monday, December 26. A sheriff's deputy soon caught up with Clark, who had walked away from the site of the crash.

According to investigators, Clark told the officer that he was going to kill him, lunged for the deputy’s gun, and a struggle ensued. Clark was shot once.

Prosecutors have said the whole incident was recorded on the deputy's body camera.

Clark was initially denied bond back in January, but was allowed out of Central Virginia Regional Jail on February 22.

A judge will likely determine during Tuesday's hearing whether the case has merit to go forward to a grand jury.

