Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering Awareness

The issue of redrawing legislative districts doesn't come up until 2021, but one group says its important the fight starts now.

The nonpartisan group OneVirginia2021 is working towards what it believes would be fair redistricting across the commonwealth before legislators redraw those lines in 2021.

The process of redrawing voting district lines happens every 10 years after the state census.

Voting districts for the U.S. Congress, the Virginia House of Delegates, and the Virginia Senate have been redrawn into what looks like morphed districts - this is often called gerrymandering.

Onevirginia2021 says this is not about political parties, it’s about power.

“For the 40 years I've been in Charlottesville, greater Charlottesville has had one delegate in the house. Now greater Charlottesville has four delegates. That's because of breaking up a college town - usually voting progressive - into four delegates. So it breaks up communities of interest,” said Dan Grogan with OneVirginia2021.

The group says people need to both read up on gerrymandering in their own voting districts, and pressure state representatives to vote for more fair lines along districts

If you are interesting in learning more about the issue, there will be a free documentary screening on gerrymandering at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Dickinson Center.