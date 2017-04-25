Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering Awareness

Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering AwarenessPosted: Updated: Apr 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Dan Grogan holds up a map of Va. Senate District 37
Dan Grogan
Dan Grogan explaining how gerrymandering can alter election results
Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering AwarenessMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story