Group Protests Landmark Hotel Incentives

A Charlottesville man running for City Council staged a small protest outside the former Landmark Hotel Monday, arguing that the current councilors are too close to big business.

Independent candidate Paul Long says that City Council should prioritize affordable housing and funding city schools, instead of giving tax breaks to developer John Dewberry.

“We're protesting the decision of City Council to give John Dewberry who's the developer of the Landmark Hotel a million dollars in tax breaks so he can complete this,” Long said.

But the city is not giving money to Dewberry at this point. The tax breaks are a reduction in the future taxes the hotel would pay, money that would not exist if the hotel is not finished. The City has also estimated that the project will lead to an $8 million increase in revenue once the hotel is completed, after the $1 million in incentives through tax breaks.

Long and supporters also said Council should prioritize spending money on city schools, affordable housing, and ending homelessness instead.

“There are so many things that could be done with a million dollars for the homeless, it's actually more expensive for people to remain on the streets than provide housing,” Clifford Hall, a Long supporter, said.

But the City Council has also doubled its commitment to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund, increased funding to city schools and increased contributions to city non-profits.

In a statement, Signer said,