Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

On April 22, 2017 officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department obtained arrest warrants related to a shooting that occurred on April 19, in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle.

After officers obtained the arrest warrants, Moses Ragland, 22, of Harrisonburg, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of April 23.

Ragland was held without bond at the Rockingham Regional Jail with the charges of attempted malicious wounding (18.2-51), discharging a firearm at an occupied building (18.2-297), shooting from a vehicle (18.2-286.1), and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (18.2-53.1). There were no reported injuries in this incident.

This incident is still under investigation. The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information related to this incident contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).