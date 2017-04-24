Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash

Press Release from Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department, along with the Waynesboro Fire Department and First Aid Crew, responded to West Main Street and Hall Ln. today at approximately 1:37 P.M. for a motor vehicle Crash.

Upon arrival responders found 4 people seriously injured in two vehicles that had collided in the East bound lane of West Main Street.

The initial Investigation revealed a seventeen year old Waynesboro male was operating a 1987 Ford Hatchback which also contained a 15 year old male passenger.

Both occupants of this vehicle had to extricated from their car and were initially taken to Augusta Health by Ambulance, however they have been transferred to UVA in critical condition.

The other vehicle, which was a 2008 Hyundai, was operated by a 69 year old male, unknown residency, and contained a 60 year old female passenger from Crimora.

Both of these occupants were also initially transported to Augusta Health from the scene but have since been transferred to UVA with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing into this crash.