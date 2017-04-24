State Advisory Panel Looking at Political Ethics Laws

A state advisory panel says Virginia political ethics laws might need to change.

Public officials are limited on gifts they can accept from lobbyists -- but that doesn't apply to a political action committee.

In recent years, the General Assembly approved an annual $100 cap on gifts from lobbyists to officials. Now there's discussion of whether there's a big loophole in that law. Some feel at this point a comprehensive re-write of the ethics law is needed.

"I'm suggesting this in order to try where we can, when we can to make a little bit of an improvement in the credibility of our system," said Bernard L. Henderson, a council member.

On Monday the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council talked about the lack of any limit on contributions by political action committees, also known as PACS.

PACS function as an organization to help elect candidates.

Some council members are concerned this can be exploited to get around the lobbying gift cap. Others question whether limits on PAC spending violate Supreme Court precedent.

"The public does not see the difference between a lobbying entity and a political action committee and frankly neither do I," said Henderson.

Since the former Governor of Virginia Bob McDonnell, was prosecuted on federal corruption charges related to gifts, lawmakers have tightened state ethics rules.

Even though the United States Supreme Court has cleared those convictions, lawmakers want to get to the heart of the matter.

"We're just making things more and more complicated, more difficult, more likely that somebody's going to make an inadvertent error," Senator Janet Howell, D-32nd District.

These thorny matters apply to elected officials across the state. State Senator Tommy Norment R-3rd District says he wants to make sure the law is crystal clear.

"This goes down to school board members, board of supervisors, town councils - it's very very pervasive and I think it's important that we try to simplify it," said Norment.

The council voted to set up working groups to study this issue further. Norment says he hopes they could come up with recommendations for the General Assembly to take up in a future session.