Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving

An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.

The students at Baker-Butler Elementary are solving problems through a practice known as "design thinking".

Right now, eight teachers at Baker-Butler are studying the design thinking method with professors in the education and architecture schools at the University of Virginia.

They're putting it into practice in the third grade classrooms to solve the school's problem with a loud and crowded cafeteria.

Design thinking encourages students to solve problems in four phases: discovery, empathy, experiment, and produce.

Baker-Butler's principal, Steve Saunders, says design thinking allows students to be curious and creative while caring about the process because it affects their community.

“We have a project that we think needs to be fixed and we try to fix it,” third grader Sophie said.

“This provides a framework that allows kids to not only collaborate and work creatively but also feel connections to their community and their school,” Saunders said.

Baker-Butler is just beginning to teach with design thinking. The school hopes to train more teachers and expand it to their classrooms within a year or two.