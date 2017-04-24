Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield

A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.

On Monday 75-year-old Franklin Reider went before a judge in Albemarle Circuit Court. Reider is guilty of reckless driving for the accident that happened last August.

Bonnie Baha died as a result of the accident at the Shops at Stonefield.

An assistant commonwealth's attorney says Reider will be back in court in May. That's when they'll decide if his license to drive will be suspended or revoked.

In the meantime, Reider will be retested by the Department of Motor Vehicles.