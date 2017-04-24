Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Schools Throughout Greene County

Blackout drapes that will be installed in every Greene County school

A Greene County nonprofit is making sure students, faculty, and staff stay safe in the event of an active shooter situation at county schools.

The Greene County Public Safety Foundation provided funds for security blinds to be installed at every school in the county. These are custom-made security blinds or blackout drapes, made so that an active shooter cannot see through the classroom door.

The blinds are essentially a black fabric built with weights inside so that the bottom part doesn't curl back up.

Staff at Nathaniel Greene Primary School say they were originally using bulletin board paper to cover the classroom doors during lockdown drills. They say these security blinds are much better.

“Statistically it's proven that if any active shooter came through and could not see into a classroom, the tendency would be that that shooter would move on and out of the building because they would not be able to see anything inside of a classroom,” said Michael Martin, Greene County Public Safety Foundation executive director.

The Foundation awarded more than $6,500 to fund these blinds. It agreed to pay for the project after the school division requested a need for the blinds.

The money comes from donations, grants and fundraising efforts.