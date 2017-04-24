Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online

Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going OnlinePosted: Updated:
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.
The law school is digitizing the books it's collected in a search that started more than 40 years ago.
Jefferson personally selected the 375 law books for the university's original 1828 library.
the project team carefully places the books under a dual-camera system that captures high-quality images of the pages. They'll go into a *free* virtual library along with essays that help people today interpret the legal texts.
"It's of interest to people to learn about how our legal culture developed," said Jim Ambuske, a Digital Humanities post-doctoral fellow.
This is in a moment 50 years after independence when Americans were still trying to figure out what defines an American.
"It'll be a great opportunity to really expand our knowledge of early American law and how Americans interacted with the law," said >>>Melissa Gismondi, Project Co-Director.
Reported by Matt Talhelm
