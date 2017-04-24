Albemarle County Rescue Station Undergoing Renovations

An Albemarle County rescue station is about to get a serious facelift that will cost the county almost $1 million.

Rescue Station Eight on Berkmar Drive houses one of the largest medical units in Albemarle County. The squad has been in the same building for more than 30 years and is ready for some changes.

Construction for Rescue Station Eight is underway and the project is running full force. The building and parking lot will be expanding to make room for larger ambulances and modern mechanical systems will be put in place.

The $945,000 project will make sure the crew is working in updated and comfortable conditions.

“Our crews spend 24 hour shifts there, so it's almost as if it's their home away from home. They eat, sleep, work out…everything goes on there. They cook their meals, so it's important to give our employees a place to work that's comfortable, where they can do their job,” said Chief David Puckett with Albemarle County Fire and Rescue.

Station Eight also houses the busiest rescue crew for the county. It runs more than 2,500 calls a year.

Employees for Albemarle County Fire and Rescue say the response to time emergency calls will not change during the construction.

The project is set to wrap up by this October.