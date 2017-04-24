Charlottesville Voting Equipment Tested for Upcoming Primaries

The June primaries are right around the corner and Charlottesville voters have some elected spots to fill.

The primary will determine the nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties for state and local races in November.

Charlottesville's voting equipment went through final testing and was sealed Monday. City officials are encouraging Charlottesville voters to do research before picking up a ballot.

"People should do their homework and study who these candidates are, what their different views are, so that they're making an accurate and informed choice. That's important, and vote,” Anne Hemenway of Board of Elections said.

In person absentee voting begins statewide on April 28 through June 10. Spots on the ballot include Virginia's governor, lieutenant governor, the 57th District for the House and Charlottesville City Council.