9 Girls Receive Scholarships at Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon

A foundation in Charlottesville is giving young women the opportunity to pursue their dreams with a scholarship that goes toward their college education.

The Omni Hotel hosted the 17th annual Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon Monday afternoon. The scholarship gives nine girls from area schools money to go to college but also works to inspire other women for generations to come.

“You can have a large impact and that’s why being involved in my community has been so important to me,” said Ayode Balogun, scholarship winner.

Balogun, a senior at Albemarle High School, is getting $30,000 to attend Stanford University and study engineering.

"I tried to stay really involved by just finding ways that I could serve the community while doing things that I really like to do. One of the main ways that I did that was through the MESA Bridge Camp Program which is a summer camp, an engineering summer camp for middle school girls,” Balogun said.

The scholarship honors the memory of Virginia Senator Emily Couric who passed away in 2001 after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Emily Couric was just a phenomenal woman so just the honor of receiving this scholarship, especially the merit, is just incredible. I can’t even express it in words,” said Kate Dean-McKinney, Tandem Friends School senior and scholarship winner.

Dean-McKinney is also getting a merit award and $10,000 to help her become a marine biologist at the College of William and Mary.

The scholarship encourages Balogun and Dean-McKinney to follow their own dreams, but also works to help them inspire others.

“Finding your passions early, getting out and doing what you can, and not really paying attention to what people are saying because it doesn't really matter. In the end, it’s what you want to do that really matters,” said Dean-McKinney.

The seven other finalists from area high schools will also get $5,000 each to go toward the college of their choice.