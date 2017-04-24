GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers

Great Eastern Management Company Press Release:

Charlottesville, Va. (April 24, 2017) – Great Eastern Management Company announces expansion plans for two popular tenants in shopping centers that are managed by the Charlottesville-based real estate property manager.

Lazy Parrot is expanding its Pantops Shopping Center location in Charlottesville. The restaurant expansion will include an additional 1,087 square feet of indoor seating area and a 1,000 square foot open porch area, as well as 1,000 square feet of lawn area that the restaurant plans to use for popular games such as Corn Hole. The expansion, which will be completed in mid-June, will provide seating for 50 more guests, bringing the restaurant’s capacity to over 200.



The family-friendly restaurant—dogs are welcome, too!—is known for its 30 flavors of wings, barbeque chicken, beef and pork, as well as a variety of sauces. Other offerings include soups and salads, sandwiches and wraps, plus kid’s and to-go menus. The bar area features 28 varieties of beer and a number of TV screens. “This extra space will be a great addition to our restaurant,” said Kevin Kirby, owner of Lazy Parrot. “We look forward to welcoming the public for a fun indoor/outdoor dining experience.” Party Starts Here, which has the largest selection of party supplies and costumes in Central Virginia, is expanding into the adjacent vacant space (formerly Family Christian) in Seminole Square Shopping Center at 200 Zan Road in Charlottesville. The store’s size will increase from 7,000 to almost 10,000 square feet. As a result of the expansion, Party Starts Here will offer a greater selection of nearly every party category and the costume shop will add more inflatable costumes and other offbeat outfits. The candy section also will be enlarged.



Renovations are slated for completion in May and the store will remain open throughout the entire process. “We’re excited to better serve the Charlottesville community and offer more variety of products with the same knowledgeable and friendly service,” said Ray Feola, owner of Party Starts Here.

"The expansions of these successful dining and shopping businesses align with our vision for continued growth of the Pantops and Seminole Square Shopping Centers,” said John Neal, director of property operations at Great Eastern Management Company. “We know that the Charlottesville community will benefit from both of these well-planned projects.”