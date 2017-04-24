'Hoos Backfield Coming Together this Spring

Football season isn't too far off.

The NFL draft begins this Thursday.

Virginia's Taquan Mizzell is hoping he'll get a shot to play at the next level.

Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football team are trying to figure out how they'll replace 'Smoke' this season.

"Smoke was a huge part of our room last year," says Daniel Hamm. "I feel like its going to take a group effort to produce a lot of the things he was able to do -- so we're trying to step into that role as a group and pick up where he left off is going to be huge -- seeing him play, knowing the heart that he had gives me a burning on the inside to want to do something for the team."

Senior Daniel Hamm and junior Jordan Ellis are taking most of the reps in the backfield this spring.

The 'Hoos also have two talented freshman in Jamari Peacock and Lamont Atkins.

"I feel like we do compliment each other well," says Hamm. "Any of our roles could change at any time. Sometimes we may be stuck in a position or a situation where we have to do something that we're not necessarily used to doing -- We all have some of the same traits and characteristics but we all have different ones that can be used in the game at different times as well."

UVa ranked at the bottom or near the bottom in many rushing categories last year.

"We didn't run the ball effectively, we didn't run it consistently nor did we run it when we needed to a year ago for the yardage necessary," says Mendenhall. "As we all know you have to control early downs to get to third down and manageable. If you can run the ball effectively that really helps."

The Wahoos say they're working on being a more effective running team, especially on early downs.

"We're competing against the defense," says Ellis. "If they stop us more than four yards, they get a point. If we get more than four yards, we get a point. We're just trying to set up second downs and third downs, so that its more manageable and we have more success on our drives."