City of Waynesboro Considering Tax Increase

A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.

Council will host a public hearing on the roughly $50 million proposed 2018 budget.

A possible nine-cent real estate tax increase is on the table, and the city manager recommended a seven-cent jump.

The new budget would also include money to hire two additional police officers and renovate the high school.

Council is expected to finalize the budget in May. Monday's meeting begins at 7 p.m.