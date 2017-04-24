Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia

A company in Charlottesville is contributing a large amount of money to the local economy and says it's doing so through working sustainably.

The CFA Institute says in 2016 it contributed over $400 million to the Charlottesville economy.

It held a presentation Monday morning at CitySpace to show the overall impact it provides the city and surrounding counties.

CFA recycles water, uses solar panels, and is a LEED certified gold building. LEED buildings are resource efficient.

“It really gets to the amount of water use and sewage use. It gets to a sustainable energy reuse and it’s something that we're very proud of because we've been able to, for example, avoid 51 truckloads of waste by some of our reuse and composting capabilities,” said John Bowman, CFA managing director of the Americas.

The CFA Institute is encouraging others to follow in its footsteps.

The analysis of the company was conducted by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.