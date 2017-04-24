Half Marathon to Impact Traffic in Shenandoah Valley

Waynesboro Park and Recreation Press Release:

The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday April 29 in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Because of the large crowd of 600 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff's Department will be positioned throughout the 13 mile race course to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe. Both departments will be at key intersections to change traffic patterns, halt incoming traffic & enforcing traffic laws that are meant to keep everyone safe for this event. All vehicles are asked to remain patient or to make appropriate driving arrangements to avoid these highly populated areas during the event.

The following are the areas that will be impacted during the race; In Augusta County, delays can be expected on the following roads from 7:00am-10am: Lyndhurst Rd, Shalom Rd, Hall School Rd, Lipscomb Rd, China Clay Rd, Patton Farm Rd, Wayne Ave and Draft Ave. In Waynesboro, delays can be expected on the following roads from 7:45am - 10:30am: Lover's Ln, Meadowbrook Ave, Lyndhurst Rd and Ladd Rd.

To download a copy of the course map, visit www.runthevalley.com. This event is sponsored by the Waynesboro and Augusta County Parks and Recreation departments. For more information call Waynesboro at 540-942-6735 or Augusta County at 540-245-5727.