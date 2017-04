DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses

A computer glitch at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has allowed thousands of drivers back on the road when they shouldn't be.

The DMV confirms 13,000 orders of suspension that were incorrect were sent out between April 6 and April 19. Some of those people were told they no longer owed any fees and could drive again.

One man with a suspended license is worried what will happen if these people get pulled over.

“The cops aren't going to buy into the story that the DMV sent you a letter saying your license has been reinstated,” said Roger Franklin, who had his license suspended.

“Obviously, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause any of our customers and we will provide any information necessary to assist law enforcement in such situations,” said Pam Goheen, DMV spokeswoman.

The DMV says it fixed the computer glitch and customers will be notified about the error in new letters mailed out this week.