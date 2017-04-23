Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need

Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.

The leadership project pairs middle school boys with student mentors from the University of Virginia.

The Men's Leadership Project is a mentorship through the UVA Women's Center. Sunday, the middle schoolers and their mentors built dog houses together. Mentors hope the children take away are more than just carpentry skills.

MLP pairs UVA Big Brothers with seventh grade boys from Burley Middle School.

"Throughout the year we cover topics ranging from things like sportsmanship, relationships, leadership. What the ideal person would be, talk about positive masculinity is a big part of it," Nicholas Rupert of MLP said.

The MLP teamed up with Voices for Animals HOWS Project (or houses of wood and straw) to build new dog houses for pups in need.

"Sadly there is a lot of animals that freeze because they don't have proper shelter. With ours being up off the ground and insulated on the bottom, it can make their lives much better,” Nancy Burr of Voices for Animals HOWS Project said.

On Sunday the group built six dog houses for four-legged friends within the surrounding counties.

"When animals are left outside they can become much more irritable and vicious even and giving them a home maybe gives them a second life and gives the family a way to keep them without putting them in danger which they don’t want to do either,” Aman Mangalmurti, UVA mentor, said.

Mentors say the leadership project helps Burley students gain confidence and turns boys into men.

"It really reflects with how they act with their peers and I mean it comes down to something as simple as they give a handshake. At the very beginning of the program a couple of the kids would give you like a noodle handshake and now it’s like firm. I think that's a good way to summarize what the program does it really helps the kids become more confident," Rupert said.

"I learn how to be a man and respect other people as we want to be respected, Burley student Marlo said.

This is the last UVA MLP of the year. The program will start looking in may for students at Burley Middle to participate in the next project.