UVa Falls to Miami, Tops Towson to Close Out Regular Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 43 Virginia women’s tennis team (11-12, 7-7 ACC) closed out the regular season on Sunday (April 23) splitting a doubleheader at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers dropped a 4-2 decision to No. 39 Miami before picking up a 6-1 in over Towson to close the day’s action.

With the loss to the Hurricanes, Virginia will be the eight seed in the upcoming ACC Championships and will play the No. 9 seed Florida State. The match between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga. Virginia and Florida State faced off this past weekend with the Cavaliers taking a 4-3 win over the Seminoles.

Match 1 – No. 39 Miami 4, No. 43 Virginia 2

In the first match of the day, the Cavaliers opened strong, grabbing the doubles point from the Hurricanes with wins on courts one and two. The Virginia duo of Rosie Johanson (Abbotsford, British Columbia) and Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) won 6-1 over the Miami pairing of Ana Madcur and Estela Perez-Somarriba. On court one, the No. 33 tandem of Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and Cassie Mercer (Huntington, W.V.) defeated the Hurricane duo of Sinead Lohan and Dominika Paterova, 6-4.



Kelley then extended the Cavalier lead with a straight-set win on court three, defeating Paterova 6-0, 6-2.



Miami would rally to tie the match with four straight singles wins to claim the match 4-2. It started as the Hurricanes’ Lohan defeated Mercer 6-4, 6-1 on court two. It was followed by a 7-5, 6-2 win on court one as No, 38 Perez-Somarriba defeated No. 49 Johanson of Virginia.



The Hurricanes moved into the lead for the first time with a win on court six as Maci Epstein defeated Virginia’s Camille Favero 6-4, 6-4. Miami then clinched the match on court five as Madcur defeated Radosavljevic 7-5, 7-5.



Match 2 – No. 43 Virginia 6, Towson 1



In the second match of the day, the Cavaliers stepped out of conference to take on the Towson Tiers (13-12), winning the non-conference match by a score of 6-1.

Virginia won the doubles point for the second time on the afternoon with Johanson and Kelley winning 6-0 on court two, while the No. 33 tandem of Gullickson and Mercer won 6-4 on court one.



With the 1-0 lead after doubles, the Cavaliers stormed through singles to secure the victory. Mercer closed out her match first with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, while Gullickson posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. The Cavaliers clinched the win with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles from Kelley.



Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) then grabbed the fifth point of the match for Virginia at No. 6 singles, posting a 6-0, 6-4 win. The only point of the afternoon for Towson came at No. 5 singles when Teodora Radosavljevic (Belgrade, Serbia) retired due to injury. Johanson fought through a super tiebreak in the third set at No. 1 singles, winning 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 1-0 (3) to post the final margin of victory for the Cavaliers.



No. 39 Miami 4, No. 43 Virginia 2

Singles

No. 38 Estela Perez-Somarriba def. No. 49 Rosie Johanson (UVA), 7-5, 6-2

No. 17 Sinead Lohan def. No. 118 Cassie Mercer (UVA), 6-4, 6-1

Meghan Kelley (UVA) def. Dominika Paterova, 6-0, 6-3

Chloe Gullickson (UVA) vs. Silvia Fuentes, 3-6, 6-4, 2-4 (unfinished)

Ana Madcur def. Teodora Radosavljevic (UVA), 7-5, 7-5

Maci Epstein def. Camille Favero (UVA), 6-4, 6-4

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1, 6, 5



Doubles

No. 33 Gullickson/Mercer def. Lohan/Paterova, 6-4

Johanson/Kelley (UVA) def. Madcur/Perez-Somarriba, 6-1

Culbertson/Fuentes def. Favero/Radosavljevic (UVA), 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

No. 43 Virginia 6, Towson 1

Singles

No. 49 Rosie Johanson (UVA) def. Nicole Shakhanazarova, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 1-0 (3)

No. 118 Cassie Mercer (UVA) def. Lucy Williams, 6-4, 6-0

Meghan Kelley (UVA) def. A.J. Gomer, 6-0, 6-2

Chloe Gullickson (UVA) def. Barbora Vasilkova, 6-2, 6-0

Ranate van Oorschodt def. Teodora Radosavljevic (UVA), 6-1, 3-2 (retired)

Camille Favero (UVA) def. Lucy Gloninger, 6-0, 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 6, 5, 1



Doubles

No. 33 Gullickson/Mercer def. Gomer/van Oorschodt, 6-4

Johanson/Kelley (UVA) def. Shusterman/Williams, 6-0

Bleser/Favero (UVA) def. Lesage/Vasilkova, 4-2 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 2, 1