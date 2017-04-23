UVa Track and Field Concludes 6th Annual Virginia Challenge

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –The Cavalier men’s track and field team concluded the final day of the Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field on Saturday (April 22). Although the day was marked with cold and rainy conditions, UVA had several athletes climb in the national and regional standings.

Senior Zach Herriott (Kansas City, Mo.) highlighted the day with the fourth fastest UVA performance in the 5,000 meters. His time of 13.53.47 ranked him third in the event. Herriott also ranks 18th nationally and third in the East Region in the 5,000 meters.

Redshirt sophomore Jack Lint (Westerville, Ohio) finished third in the decathlon with 7,478 points. He placed third in five of the competition’s events and his performance ranks 13th nationally and sixth regionally.

Senior Jordan Young (Windsor, Ontario) and redshirt junior Filip Mihaljevic (Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina) finished second and third in the discus, respectively. Young’s performance of 58.37 meters (191-6) places him 15th in the nation and ninth in the East Region. Mihaljevic’s effort of 58.22 meters (191-0) ranks him 16th nationally and 10th regionally.

The 4x400 meter relay team of sophomore Jake Dixon (Falmouth, Maine), senior Nathan Kiley (Chantilly, Va.), sophomore Charles Bowman (Harrisburg, Pa.) and junior Logan Carrington (Leesburg, Va.), respectively, finished second in the meet (3:13.33).

“We keep getting better each week, raising the level of our performance,” head coach Bryan Fetzer said. “One thing about this weekend that I think we can learn a lot from is how NCAAs could go. When you go out to Eugene (Ore.), the weather could be good or it could be horrible. So, the temperature swing that we experience this weekend, where Friday was in the 80s and perfect and today drops 35-40 degrees, that is pretty indicative of how Eugene is in June. To see how our guys responded, is what we needed heading towards the championship season.”

Virginia will host the Virginia Grand Prix April 29. The meet at Lannigan Field is expected to start field events at 11:30 a.m., and running events at 5 p.m.

---

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Despite competing in the brisk rain, sophomore Ciara Leonard (Elkins Park, Pa.) set a school record in the 100 meter hurdles for the Virginia women’s track and field program Saturday (April 22) at the Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field.

Leonard dropped eight-hundredths of a second to record a time of 13.46 at the meet. She finished third at the competition and second against collegiate athletes.

In the javelin, junior Caitlin Mautz (Doylestown, Pa.) moved to fifth on the Cavalier performance list. Three of her throws were over 47 meters with her top distance reaching a mark of 48.66 meters (159-8). The effort ranks her 13th in the East Region.

Junior Holly Sullivan (Chester Springs, Pa.) placed sixth in UVA history for the heptathlon, scoring 5,117 points. Sullivan’s combined total placed her seventh at the meet. She also finished third in the 800 meters and fifth in both the 100 meter hurdles and the long jump, respectively.

Redshirt sophomore Mia Barron (Minnetonka, Minn.) placed third in the long jump with a mark of 6.08 meters.

“Holly Sullivan was impressive in her first heptathlon, especially after competing in non-perfect conditions on day two,” head coach Bryan Fetzer said. “She handled the adversity really well and I am really excited for her development. Ciara Leonard, breaking the school record in a down pour says how far she has come. She handled the adversity of cold, not idle conditions, to take a photo finish against three girls who have all run under 13 seconds (in the 100 meter hurdles).”

Virginia will host the Virginia Grand Prix April 29. The meet at Lannigan Field is expected to start field events at 11:30 a.m., and running events at 5 p.m.