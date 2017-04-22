Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship

University of Virginia Media Release

Clinton, S.C. – Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C. Stanger made a six-foot birdie putt on his final hole in regulation to join a four-player playoff for the individual crown and then birdied the first playoff hole to claim the title.

UVA’s previous ACC individual champions were Pete Arend in 1955 and Ben Rusch in 2012.

“It’s a dream come true for sure,” Stanger said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked to class – especially these last few months – just dreaming of having a putt to win the ACC Championship and then making that putt.”

Due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, the ACC modified the tournament format to feature the final 36 holes of play on Saturday.

Stanger started his round in 12th place after shooting 2-under 70 on Friday. He posted a 2-under 70 during his Saturday morning round to move up to a tie for fourth place after 36 holes.

After playing the first three holes of his final round at 3-over par, Stanger sandwiched an eagle on the 401-yard 14th hole between two birdies to get back on track.

By the time he entered his final nine holes, he was tied for first place but a bogey on his 13th hole dropped him back into a multi-player tie for second.

Stanger came to his final regulation hole – the ninth since UVA started its second and third rounds on the 10th tee – needing birdie to join the playoff. He hit his wedge onto the elevated green to within six feet of the cup and made the putt to move into a tie for first place.

On the playoff hole, Stanger hit his driver to the middle of the fairway and then dropped his approach shot to within 12 feet of the pin. Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer was the only other player in the playoff to also reach the par-5 green in two shots. His approach shot landed eight feet above the cup.

After Stanger made his putt he had to wait and watch as Nimmer’s putt slide by the hole to clinch the title for the Cavalier.

“It obviously didn’t happen in regulation, but for it to happen like that, be able to fist pump it, and see the whole team right there, it’s a dream come true for sure and something I’ll say my prayers for tonight,” Stanger said.

No. 21 Duke ran away with the team title, shooting 14-under 850. No. 14 Clemson was second at 2-under 862.

No. 13 UVA rebounded to place sixth after standing in 10th place after Friday’s play. The Hoos put together rounds of 3-under 285 and 5-over 293 on Saturday to finish at 10-over 874.

UVA senior Derek Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) was 17th at 218 while junior Danny Walker (Bradenton, Fla.) was 32nd at 224. Sophomore Thomas Walsh (High Point, N.C.) placed 34th at 225 and freshman Andrew Orischak was 43rd at 229.

The Cavaliers finish also gave them the point at stake as part of the Commonwealth Clash, sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of University of Virginia Athletics. Virginia Tech finished ninth at 893. UVA now takes the lead in the Commonwealth Clash 11-9 with two events left to be contested this year.

ACC Championships

Musgrove Mill Golf Course

Clinton, S.C.

Par 72, 6,951 yards

Final Results

Team Results

1. Duke 277-285-288-850

2. Clemson 279-294-289-862

3. Wake Forest 292-289-286-867

4. Florida State 278-300-290-868

5. NC State 291-289-293-873

6. Virginia 296-285-293-874

7. Georgia Tech 288-296-299-883

7. North Carolina 295-286-302-883

9. Virginia Tech 294-297-302-893

10. Notre Dame 293-303-304-900

11. Louisville 301-305-299-905

12. Boston College 296-310-315-921

Individual Leaders

1. Jimmy Stanger, Virginia 70-70-71-211

1. Ben Griffin, North Carolina 67-70-74-211

1. Paul McBride, Wake Forest 71-71-69-211

1. Bryson Nimmer, Clemson 66-73-72-211

Virginia Results

1. Jimmy Stanger 70-70-71-211

17. Derek Bard 71-72-75-218

32. Danny Walker 79-72-73-224

34. Thomas Walsh 79-71-75-225

43. Andrew Orischak 76-79-74-229