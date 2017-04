Charlottesville police are trying to track down a person they believe fired a gunshot into the air outside an area of bars and restaurants on Water Street. Officers responded to the call of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a fight between two people in front of a parked car. A suspect proceeded to pull out and point his gun at the other, then drive off.

Police found one shell casing at the scene.

No one is hurt.