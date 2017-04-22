DuPont's River Contamination Settlement Details Finalized

The trustees in charge of DuPont's settlement for contaminating the South River in Waynesboro with mercury have finalized the details of the proposed payout.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state submitted the final plan for a federal judge to review, after receiving more than 60 comments on the restoration plan.

It recommends DuPont pay $42 million for projects that improve recreational fishing, land protection, and mussel restoration, among others.

The proposal does not direct money specifically to Waynesboro where DuPont's factory was located. If the judge approves the settlement, funds should be available within 30 days.